Legal & General Group Plc Sells 79,787 Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,805,839 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 79,787 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.71% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $13,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 819.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

BVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $8.49 on Friday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

