Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $68.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $68.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lennar has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.