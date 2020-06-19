LGL Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.5% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 14,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 79,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,784,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $708,014,000 after acquiring an additional 100,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 192,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,070,000 after acquiring an additional 63,949 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $351.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,523.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $355.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

