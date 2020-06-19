Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Chairman Sells $10,188,477.36 in Stock

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Chairman John C. Malone sold 281,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $10,188,477.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,901,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,029,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FWONA opened at $32.09 on Friday. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.63). Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. State Street Corp raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FWONA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

