Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) vs. Telstra (NASDAQ:TLSYY) Head-To-Head Review

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) and Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telstra has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and Telstra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C 0 0 2 0 3.00 Telstra 0 2 0 0 2.00

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C currently has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.54%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C is more favorable than Telstra.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and Telstra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C $7.79 billion 0.94 $309.69 million $1.53 23.60 Telstra $17.69 billion 1.49 $1.54 billion $0.63 17.63

Telstra has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C. Telstra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Telstra shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and Telstra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C N/A N/A N/A Telstra N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C beats Telstra on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale. The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and pay television/Internet protocol, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, including buying, billing, and servicing requests, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network. It also provides sales and contract management services for medium to large business and government customers; and product management services for advanced technology solutions and services, such as data and Internet protocol networks, and mobility applications and services, as well as network applications and services products comprising managed network, unified communications, cloud, industry solutions, and integrated services and monitoring. In addition, the company engages in the development of industry vertical solutions; planning, design, engineering architecture, and construction of Telstra networks, technology, and information technology solutions; and provision of a range of telecommunication products and services to other carriers, carriage service providers, and Internet service providers through its networks and related support systems. Further, it provides disconnection, media and marketing, and other services. The company was formerly known as Australian and Overseas Telecommunications Corporation Limited and changed its name to Telstra Corporation Limited in April 1993. Telstra Corporation Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

