Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) and Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is one of 17 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lindblad Expeditions to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lindblad Expeditions’ competitors have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions -0.87% 4.97% 1.06% Lindblad Expeditions Competitors -21.58% -19.95% -7.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $343.09 million $16.35 million 21.90 Lindblad Expeditions Competitors $4.39 billion $411.57 million 20.81

Lindblad Expeditions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lindblad Expeditions. Lindblad Expeditions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lindblad Expeditions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 3 3 0 2.50 Lindblad Expeditions Competitors 210 825 1360 55 2.51

Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.52%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 8.03%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions competitors beat Lindblad Expeditions on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

