Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $365.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.47% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2023 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.69.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $302.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.79 and its 200 day moving average is $234.32. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $324.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,883 shares of company stock valued at $99,999,851. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,604 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 617,015 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,529,000 after purchasing an additional 304,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.