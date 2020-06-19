MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Cut to “Hold” at Pi Financial

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.75 target price on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.04% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS MEDIF opened at $1.08 on Thursday. MediPharm Labs has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to Canadian licensed cultivators of cannabis for selling cannabis oil, formulations, and derivatives under their own brand.

