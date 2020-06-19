MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTG. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.72.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.83. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.61 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 54.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,547,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,013,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,361,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,455 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,631,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

