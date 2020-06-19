Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,053 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 13.6% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

Shares of MSFT opened at $196.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,488.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

