Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Oarsman Capital Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,327 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 26,609 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

MSFT stock opened at $196.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.29. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,488.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

