Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,362 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,488.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.29. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

