MML Investors Services LLC Buys 321 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Exponent by 41.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 8.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $127,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,321.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $622,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

