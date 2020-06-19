MML Investors Services LLC Buys 463 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,829,000 after buying an additional 135,901 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WWD opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.49. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

