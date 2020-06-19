MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter worth about $72,005,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Westrock in the fourth quarter worth about $106,859,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Westrock in the first quarter valued at about $60,640,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Westrock by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,514 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,436,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,586 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.50. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

