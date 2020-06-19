MML Investors Services LLC Invests $306,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $76.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

