MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,766 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of HSBC by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

