Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) PT Raised to $57.00

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.19% from the stock’s current price.

MNTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of MNTA opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.46. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $37.99.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $46,741.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $51,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,395 shares of company stock worth $1,774,890 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

