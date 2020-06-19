Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.18% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,881,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,489,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 572,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,813,000 after acquiring an additional 197,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,138,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,710,000 after buying an additional 187,211 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,077,000 after buying an additional 115,564 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.22.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $223.00 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $238.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.56.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total transaction of $1,953,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,443,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 23,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,953,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,223,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,952,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,242 shares of company stock valued at $35,937,704 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

