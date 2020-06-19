Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,117 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $298.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

