Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Short Interest Down 15.7% in June

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 796,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,128,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Msci by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Msci during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Msci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Msci by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $330.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.22. Msci has a twelve month low of $206.82 and a twelve month high of $356.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Msci will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

