M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,703 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,812,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,277,000 after buying an additional 601,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Wood & Company upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

HIW opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

