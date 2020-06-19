M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Cable One by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 263.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cable One by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,813.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,830.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,656.47. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,044.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.40 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.20 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

In other news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $2,288,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,709.34, for a total value of $1,287,133.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,002 shares of company stock valued at $6,891,178 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price objective (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,651.43.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.