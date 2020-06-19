M&T Bank Corp Sells 865 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.83.

HAE stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.25. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $38,750.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $62,002.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

