Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.27, but opened at $3.40. Mustang Bio shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 26,521 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBIO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 90,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 423,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,500. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 4.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 134.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 76,249 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth $141,000. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.