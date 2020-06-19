National Bank Financial Weighs in on Minera Alamos Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:MAI)

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Minera Alamos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Minera Alamos’ FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

Shares of Minera Alamos stock opened at C$0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.73, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31. Minera Alamos has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.49. The firm has a market cap of $170.55 million and a P/E ratio of -45.50.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos is a gold development company poised to join the ranks of gold producers in 2020. The Company has a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.