Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,372 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.4% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $196.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $198.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,488.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.49.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

