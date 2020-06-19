Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 54.11% from the stock’s previous close.

NDLS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.73 million, a P/E ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 0.98. Noodles & Co has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $100.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. Noodles & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 120.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Co in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Noodles & Co in the first quarter worth $72,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.