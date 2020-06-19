Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.75 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NAK opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 32.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,609,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,512 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 958,673 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 685,443 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 8.8% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 553,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

