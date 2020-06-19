Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO Sells $224,633.92 in Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $224,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,130.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. Nutanix Inc has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.53 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 68.91%. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTNX. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nutanix from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Nutanix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 256,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,514,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Nutanix by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

