Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 21,689 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Balchem worth $14,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Balchem by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of BCPC opened at $92.52 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $113.93. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.05.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.87 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

