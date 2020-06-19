Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850,608 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVMK were worth $16,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SVMK by 3.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SVMK by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in SVMK by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in SVMK by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SVMK by 142.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVMK alerts:

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.56. SVMK Inc has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 72,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $1,438,557.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $27,908.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,536,836 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.