Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.41 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 128,510 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Hexcel worth $15,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hexcel by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

