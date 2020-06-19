Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $16.51 Million Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,074,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Teradata worth $16,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 609.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 91,665 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Teradata by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teradata by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,748,000 after buying an additional 106,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Teradata by 488.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $57,968.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.04. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Teradata had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

