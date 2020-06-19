Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $16.56 Million Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Ceridian HCM worth $16,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $70,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.82.

CDAY opened at $76.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $40,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,849,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $473,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,305,461 shares of company stock worth $285,602,275. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.