Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 50,042 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,042 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $15,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alteryx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,987,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $830,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $3,247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,689 shares of company stock valued at $20,026,744 in the last 90 days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AYX opened at $160.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,215.60 and a beta of 1.41. Alteryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.75 and a 200 day moving average of $121.10.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.22.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.