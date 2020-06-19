Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 73,922 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,922 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $15,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KBR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,550,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after buying an additional 55,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in KBR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,138,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,726,000 after buying an additional 58,782 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in KBR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,945,000 after acquiring an additional 210,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in KBR by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,670,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after acquiring an additional 84,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBR. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on KBR in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

KBR stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

In other news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $636,101.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,739.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

