Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at $78,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $109.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $119.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 15.70%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

