Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $58.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 68.43% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.