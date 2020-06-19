OrganiGram (OGI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

OrganiGram (NASDAQ: OGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/17/2020 – OrganiGram was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

6/17/2020 – OrganiGram was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/16/2020 – OrganiGram is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – OrganiGram had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

5/19/2020 – OrganiGram was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.95 on Friday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $338.22 million and a PE ratio of -9.75.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 million. OrganiGram’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in OrganiGram by 22.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,632,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,107 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at $1,630,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in OrganiGram by 659.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 125,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OrganiGram by 934.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103,738 shares in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

