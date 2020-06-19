Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Short Interest Update

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 140,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ORN stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $166.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Orion Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Orion Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.24.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

