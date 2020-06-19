Ovid Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,271 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,534% compared to the average daily volume of 90 call options.

OVID opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,652,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,601,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 33,645.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 499,976 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 497,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OVID. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

