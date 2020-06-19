Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 4,572 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,457 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Community Bank System worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System by 78.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.20 per share, with a total value of $36,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $201,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,186.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,503 shares of company stock valued at $959,014 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group cut Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $56.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.76. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.85%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.