Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,319 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 89.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 43,942 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,390 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 714.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 325,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 285,325 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,199,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,386,000 after purchasing an additional 569,355 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SERV opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.36 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SERV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

