Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,043 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.66% of Sykes Enterprises worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,994,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 968,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after acquiring an additional 199,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 55,315.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 118,595 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth $2,912,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,926.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYKE opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.35 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SYKE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Sidoti upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

