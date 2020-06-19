Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $6.72 Million Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,193 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 314,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,655,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 79,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of SVC opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -932,000.00 and a beta of 1.97. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $483.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.06%.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

