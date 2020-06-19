Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $6.84 Million Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,702 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wood & Company lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.49. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

