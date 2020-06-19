Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,046 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in SYNNEX by 63.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $2,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $153.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.94.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Matthew Miau bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,893,068. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver bought 50,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,583,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,240,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,568,626.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and have sold 7,936 shares valued at $798,288. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

