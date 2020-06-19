Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $7.18 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Restaurant Brands International worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,822,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,008,909,000 after buying an additional 3,160,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,659,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,128,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,007,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,219 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 149.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,177,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,438,000 after purchasing an additional 705,960 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR opened at $56.01 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.67.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In related news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.23.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.