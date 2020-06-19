Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.43.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl T. Berquist purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares in the company, valued at $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

